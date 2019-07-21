Pomares’ home run leads AZL Giants Black over AZL Cubs 1 in 10 innings

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jairo Pomares hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Giants Black to a 12-9 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Sunday.

The home run by Pomares scored Jean Pena and Grant McCray. The home run came after an RBI single by Pena that gave the AZL Giants Black the lead earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Cubs 1 scored on a double by Carlos Pacheco that brought home Ervis Marchan. However, the rally ended when Ben Strahm got Herson Perez to ground out to end the game.

The AZL Giants Black tied the game 8-8 in the ninth when Dilan Rosario hit a grand slam as part of a five-run inning.

Pomares was a triple short of the cycle, driving home five runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Strahm (1-0) got the win in relief while Cayne Ueckert (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Pacheco doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the AZL Cubs 1. Pedro Martinez doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.