Rivera’s single leads Laguna over Durango in 9 innings

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Missael Rivera hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 9-8 win over the Generales de Durango in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Roger Bernadina scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

The Generales tied the game 8-8 in the seventh when Javier Salazar scored on a single and Jesus Loya scored when a runner was thrown out as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Roman Pena (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two hits over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Isaac Jimenez (1-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while walking one in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bernadina was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs in the win. Rivera tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Salazar doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Generales.

The Algodoneros swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 10-6.