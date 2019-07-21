Light-hitting Broxton designated for assignment by Orioles

Baltimore Orioles' Keon Broxton (9) is greeted near home plate by Richie Martin (1) and Stevie Wilkerson after hitting a two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 11-2. AP Photo

Outfielder Keon Broxton has been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles, who grew weary of waiting for him to hit.

Broxton was obtained from the New York Mets on May 22 for $500,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. He homered on the first pitch he saw as an Oriole but ended up batting only .204 with four homers and nine RBIs in 37 games.

Manager Brandon Hyde said: "He swung the bat good in Colorado when he first got to us, but just kind of had a tough time getting going. It just wasn't happening offensively."

In need of a reliever to fill out a depleted bullpen on Sunday, Baltimore called up Brandon Kline and removed Broxton from the 25-man roster.

Anthony Santander and Stevie Wilkerson are expected to get the majority of playing time in center for the rebuilding Orioles, who started the day with a 30-67 record.

Broxton played his position well and stole four bases in five attempts with Baltimore. But his combined batting average this season with New York and the Orioles is .184.

Hyde said: "I hate to see Keon go. He's such a weapon defensively and on the bases. I'm sure he'll get picked up by somebody."