Canzone leads Missoula over Great Falls 6-1

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Dominic Canzone singled three times as the Missoula Osprey beat the Great Falls Voyagers 6-1 on Sunday.

Missoula went up 5-0 in the fifth after Cam Coursey and Tristen Carranza scored on an error.

Missoula right-hander Patrick McGuff (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Avery Weems (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.