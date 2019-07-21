Sports
Bencomo and Stem shut out Oaxaca, Leon wins 7-0
LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Omar Bencomo and Craig Stem combined for a shutout as the Bravos de Leon beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Bencomo (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Carlos Felix (4-4) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game.
Up 1-0 in the third, Leon added to its lead when Jeremias Pineda and Marco Guzman scored on an error and Carlos Rivero hit an RBI single.
The Bravos later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Daniel Cornejo hit a solo home run, while Carlos Lopez hit a two-run double in the fifth.
Oaxaca was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Leon staff recorded its third shutout of the year.
