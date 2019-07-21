Contreras, Waters and Jenista lead Mississippi in win

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- William Contreras had four hits, while Drew Waters and Greyson Jenista recorded three apiece as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 8-3 on Sunday.

Contreras singled four times, driving in three runs. Waters doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Down 3-0, the Braves took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. The Braves sent 10 men to the plate as Ray-Patrick Didder and Waters hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Braves later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Contreras hit an RBI single, while Contreras drove in two runs and Ryan Casteel drove in one in the seventh.

Mississippi southpaw Joey Wentz (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Jorge Alcala (5-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.