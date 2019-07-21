Davis’ sac fly leads Frisco to 1-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Brendon Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, driving in Eliezer Alvarez with the go-ahead run, as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Arkansas Travelers 1-0 on Sunday.

Alvarez scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Michael De Leon and then went to third on a single by De Leon.

Blake Bass (6-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Travelers were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.