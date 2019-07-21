Marrero’s single leads AZL Reds to 8-6 win over AZL Athletics Green

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Wendell Marrero hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Reds to an 8-6 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Reds and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Athletics Green.

The single by Marrero gave the AZL Reds an 8-6 lead and capped a five-run inning for AZL Reds. Earlier in the inning, AZL Reds tied the game when Debby Santana hit an RBI single.

Dannysmel Tavarez (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Manuel Manzanillo (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.