Aguilar’s single leads Carolina to 2-1 win over Wilmington

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Aguilar hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the Carolina Mudcats a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Monday.

Mario Feliciano scored on the play after he hit an RBI triple.

The single by Aguilar capped a two-run inning for the Mudcats that started when Feliciano hit a triple, scoring Tristen Lutz.

In the top of the first, Wilmington grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Brewer Hicklen.

Carolina right-hander Matt Smith (4-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kris Bubic (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 9-3 against Carolina this season.