Florentino’s triple leads AZL Brewers Gold to 2-1 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Francis Florentino hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 2-1 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Brewers Gold and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Dodgers Mota.

Ashton McGee scored on the play after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

In the top of the sixth, AZL Brewers Gold broke a scoreless tie on an error that scored Andres Melendez. AZL Dodgers Mota answered in the seventh inning when Alex De Jesus scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Contreras (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Alejo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.