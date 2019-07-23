Reyes leads Portland to 1-0 win over Hartford

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Denyi Reyes allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 1-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Reyes (6-9) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Joey Curletta advanced to second on a walk by Marcus Wilson, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a double play.

Matt Whitehouse (4-3) went four innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Yard Goats were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-2.