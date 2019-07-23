Back-to-back homers by Bichette, Brito fuel Buffalo win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Bo Bichette and Socrates Brito connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-1 victory over Charlotte Knights on Tuesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a four-run inning that gave the Bisons a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Knights cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Danny Mendick hit a solo home run.

The Bisons later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to put the game away.

Brito homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Rowdy Tellez homered twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Buffalo left-hander Thomas Pannone (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Justin Nicolino (6-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Knights, Mendick homered and singled, also stealing a base.