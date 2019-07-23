Blandino hits walk-off homer, Louisville beats Gwinnett 2-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Alex Blandino hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Louisville Bats topped the Gwinnett Stripers 2-1 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Stripers snapped a five-game winning streak.

The Stripers tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth when Adam Duvall hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan LaMarre.

Blandino homered, doubled and singled in the win.

Joel Kuhnel (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Corbin Clouse (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.