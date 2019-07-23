Sanchez leads Jacksonville to 2-0 win over Biloxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Sixto Sanchez struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 2-0 win on Tuesday. The Shuckers saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Sanchez (6-4) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Jacksonville scored its runs when Justin Twine hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and J.C. Millan hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Cameron Roegner (3-4) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Southern League game.

The Shuckers were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Biloxi is 8-4 against Jacksonville this season.