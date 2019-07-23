Castillo’s run leads Lehigh Valley to 5-3 win over Toledo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Ali Castillo and Austin Listi scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the IronPigs.

Victor Reyes hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead. The IronPigs came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single, scoring Castillo.

Toledo tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Jake Rogers hit a two-run home run.

Edgar Garcia (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Austin Adams (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.