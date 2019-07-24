Rojas leads Williamsport over Auburn 7-1

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Johan Rojas had two hits and two RBI as the Williamsport Crosscutters beat the Auburn Doubledays 7-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the game tied 1-1, the Crosscutters took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Rojas hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

Rafael Carvajal (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Auburn starter Niomar Gomez (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Auburn won the first game 3-1. Despite the loss, Auburn is 4-1 against Williamsport this season.