Vargas’ single leads Johnson City to 11-3 win over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Kevin Vargas hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to an 11-3 win over the Kingsport Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The single by Vargas started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Vargas scored on a wild pitch and Carlos Soler scored on a passed ball.

The Cardinals later scored five runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Walker Robbins (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jender De Jesus (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Cardinals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1.