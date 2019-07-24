Peroza leads Brooklyn over Tri-City 9-2

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jose Peroza hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-2 on Wednesday.

Brooklyn took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a two-run home run by Peroza.

The Cyclones later added one run in the second and fourth innings and two in the sixth to put the game away.

Mitch Ragan (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tri-City starter Kyle Serrano (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.