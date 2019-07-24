Sports
West Michigan beats Lansing 4-3
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Parker Meadows scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 4-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.
The play came in the midst of a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, West Michigan took the lead when Andre Lipcius scored on a catcher's interference call.
The Lugnuts took a 3-1 lead when Jake Brodt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
Sandel De La Cruz (2-3) got the win in relief while Sean Rackoski (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
For the Lugnuts, Johnny Aiello doubled and singled twice.
