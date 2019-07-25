Hoover’s homer leads Everett to 5-3 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Connor Hoover hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday.

The home run by Hoover scored DeAires Moses and Patrick Frick and was the game's last scoring play.

After Everett crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Vancouver took a 3-2 lead on an RBI double by Ronny Brito in the fifth inning.

Matt Martin (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nicolas Medina (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Everett improved to 9-2 against Vancouver this season.