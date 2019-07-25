Cavanerio, Perez carry Winston-Salem to 4-0 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Carlos Perez doubled twice, and Jorgan Cavanerio allowed just two hits over five innings as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Salem Red Sox 4-0 on Thursday.

Cavanerio (7-0) struck out three and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the first, Winston-Salem took the lead on an RBI single by Steele Walker and an RBI double by Perez. The Dash then added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Tate Blackman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring JJ Muno, while Walker hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Enmanuel De Jesus (6-7) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Red Sox were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Dash's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 9-4 against Salem this season.