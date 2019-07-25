Harris’ single leads Mississippi to 3-1 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Trey Harris hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 3-1 win over the Jackson Generals on Thursday.

The single by Harris capped a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 3-1 lead after Alejandro Salazar scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jackson took the lead on a fielder's choice that scored Renae Martinez.

Kurt Hoekstra (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Miguel Aguilar (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Mississippi improved to 10-4 against Jackson this season.