Hernandez, Gutierrez carry Omaha to 2-1 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kelvin Gutierrez doubled and singled twice, and Arnaldo Hernandez hurled five scoreless innings as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Round Rock Express 2-1 on Thursday.

Hernandez (3-7) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked four while allowing one hit.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Omaha added to its lead when Gutierrez hit an RBI single, scoring Jorge Bonifacio.

The Express cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Derek Fisher hit a solo home run.

Carson LaRue (0-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Despite the loss, Round Rock is 8-4 against Omaha this season.