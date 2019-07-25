Wrenn, Quintana lead Corpus Christi to 9-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Stephen Wrenn hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Lorenzo Quintana homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Wrenn gave the Hooks a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Corpus Christi. Earlier in the inning, Bryan De La Cruz scored on a groundout and Seth Beer scored on an error.

The Hooks later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and ninth to finish off the blowout.

Corpus Christi right-hander Bryan Abreu (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Conner Greene (3-9) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Corpus Christi improved to 8-3 against NW Arkansas this season.