Perez’s run leads AZL D-backs to 3-2 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Leodany Perez scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 3-2 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Friday.

Perez scored on the play to give the AZL D-backs a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Trailing 3-1, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Yovanny Cuevas hit a solo home run.

Ryan Atkinson (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Benjamin Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Cuevas homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Cubs 1.