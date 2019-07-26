Wulff’s double leads Ogden to 6-5 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Wulff hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 6-5 win over the Orem Owlz on Thursday.

The double by Wulff capped a three-run inning and gave the Raptors a 6-4 lead after Marco Hernandez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Orem cut into the lead on a single by Morgan McCullough that scored Jose Verrier.

Mitchell Tyranski (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Kristofak (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.