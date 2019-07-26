Clementina’s homer leads Daytona to 8-1 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Hendrik Clementina hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to an 8-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Clementina scored Alejo Lopez to give the Tortugas a 2-1 lead.

Daytona later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Bruce Yari hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Daytona right-hander Wendolyn Bautista (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tristan Beck (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Daytona improved to 8-3 against Florida this season.