Steinmetz, Neal lift Lansing over West Michigan 9-1

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Hunter Steinmetz doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-1 on Friday.

D.J. Neal homered and singled with two runs for Lansing.

Lansing started the scoring in the second inning when Neal hit a solo home run and Rafael Lantigua hit a two-run double.

After Lansing added a run in the fourth when Otto Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hagen Danner, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Reyes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reynaldo Rivera.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lugnuts later added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Lansing right-hander Eric Pardinho (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chance Kirby (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Lansing improved to 9-4 against West Michigan this season.