Gregorio’s double leads Bowling Green to 4-2 win over Fort Wayne

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday. With the victory, the Hot Rods swept the three-game series.

The double by Gregorio capped a three-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead after Izzy Wilson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the eighth when Jordan Qsar hit an RBI triple, bringing home Roberto Alvarez.

Zack Trageton (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Henry Henry (7-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the TinCaps, Dwanya Williams-Sutton doubled and singled twice.