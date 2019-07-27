Valdez hits grand slam, leads Tijuana over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 7-1 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Friday.

The grand slam by Valdez capped a five-run inning and gave the Toros a 5-0 lead after Ricky Alvarez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Toros later tacked on a run in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Leandro Castro scored on a double play, while Luis Alfonso Cruz hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Tijuana southpaw Carlos Hernandez (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Carrillo (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.