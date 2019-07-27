Lewis, Shaps lift Ogden over Orem 9-5

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Ogden Raptors beat the Orem Owlz 9-5 on Friday.

Andrew Shaps doubled and singled twice with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Ogden.

Up 2-1 in the third, Ogden extended its lead when Shaps hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Zac Ching.

Following the big inning, the Owlz cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Anthony Mulrine scored on an error and Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run double.

The Raptors later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Shaps hit an RBI double, while Lewis hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Jeff Belge (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Orem starter Keith Rogalla (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.