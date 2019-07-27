Witt Jr., Aracena lead the way for AZL Royals

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Bobby Witt Jr. tripled and singled twice as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Indians Red 5-3 on Saturday.

Ricky Aracena homered and doubled with two runs for AZL Royals.

Up 1-0 in the second, AZL Royals extended its lead when Diego Hernandez hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Tolbert.

Trailing 4-1, the AZL Indians Red cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Christian Cairo hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

The AZL Royals tacked on another run in the ninth when Aracena hit a solo home run.

Heribert Garcia (3-2) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Francisco Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Marlin Made tripled and singled for the AZL Indians Red.