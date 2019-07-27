Stephens carries Akron to 6-0 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Jordan Stephens tossed a three-hit shutout, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 6-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in a game that was called early on Saturday.

Stephens (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

Akron scored one run in the first on an RBI single by Connor Marabell. The RubberDucks scored again in the fourth inning, when they put up five runs, including a two-run single by Alexis Pantoja.

Antonio Santos (0-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Yard Goats were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the RubberDucks' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Akron remains undefeated (6-0) against Hartford this season.