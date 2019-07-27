Politz, Pages carry State College to 4-1 win over West Virginia

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Pedro Pages doubled and singled twice, and Scott Politz allowed just five hits over seven innings as the State College Spikes defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-1 on Saturday.

Politz (2-2) allowed one run while striking out five to pick up the win.

State College got on the board first in the fourth inning when Pages hit an RBI single and Brylie Ware drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Blake Sabol hit an RBI single, driving in Nick Patten.

The Spikes extended their lead in the eighth when Martin Figueroa hit a two-run home run.

Austin Roberts (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.