Scholtens, Makita and Miller shut out NW Arkansas, Amarillo wins 4-0

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Jesse Scholtens, Kazuhisa Makita and Evan Miller combined for a shutout as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-0 on Saturday.

Scholtens (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing three hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Jackson Kowar (1-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

Amarillo scored three runs in the second, including a single by Rodrigo Orozco that scored Brad Zunica. The Sod Poodles scored again in the fifth inning, when Luis Torrens hit a solo home run.

Zunica doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.