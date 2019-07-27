Rey leads Dayton to 14-7 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Brian Rey hit two home runs and drove in eight runs, as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-7 on Saturday. The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Rey hit a grand slam in the first inning off Efrain Contreras and then hit a solo homer in the fourth off Brandon Komar.

Dayton starter Eduardo Salazar (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Contreras (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up six runs and three hits while not recording an out.