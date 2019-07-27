Weber, Perlaza lead the way for South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Andy Weber singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the South Bend Cubs topped the Lansing Lugnuts 6-0 on Saturday.

Yonathan Perlaza reached base four times for South Bend.

In the top of the first, South Bend grabbed the lead on a wild pitch that scored Weber. The Cubs then added two runs in the third and three in the eighth. In the third, Jonathan Sierra and Cole Roederer both drove in a run, while Weber drove in two runs and D.J. Artis drove in one in the eighth.

Casey Ryan (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lansing starter Troy Miller (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lugnuts were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.