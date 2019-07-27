Zimmerman has 4 hits, leads Mobile to 13-4 win over Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jordan Zimmerman, Jahmai Jones, Jhoan Urena and Erick Salcedo recorded three hits each, as Mobile beat the Mississippi Braves 13-4 on Saturday. With the victory, the BayBears snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Zimmerman singled four times, driving in two runs. Jones doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

Trailing 4-3 in the fourth, Mississippi tied the game when Cristian Pache hit an RBI single, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder.

Mobile answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Jones drove in two runs and Jo Adell drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

The BayBears later scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Jones hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Salcedo, while Jones and Zimmerman hit RBI singles in the eighth.

Austin Warren (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mississippi starter Joey Wentz (5-8) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Braves, Didder doubled and singled, scoring two runs.