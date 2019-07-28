Franklin hits grand slam, leads Salt Lake over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Nick Franklin hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The grand slam by Franklin scored Jose Rojas, Jared Walsh, and Jarrett Parker to cut the Albuquerque lead to 5-4.

The Bees later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI single, while Rojas drove in two runs and Cowart drove in one in the sixth.

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Sam Hilliard hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to cut the Salt Lake lead to 8-7.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salt Lake starter Parker Bridwell (6-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chris Rusin (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Roberto Ramos homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Isotopes. Hilliard doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

The Bees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-4.