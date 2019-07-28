Mendoza, Maldonado lead the way for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza tripled and singled, scoring three runs as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-10 on Saturday.

Kelvin Maldonado doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Great Falls.

Trailing 4-2, the Voyagers took the lead for good with six runs in the fifth inning. The Voyagers sent 12 men to the plate as Maldonado hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

The Voyagers added to their lead in the seventh when Lency Delgado hit a three-run double.

Idaho Falls saw its comeback attempt come up short after Michael Emodi hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to help cut the Great Falls lead to 11-10.

Great Falls right-hander Jason Morgan (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nathan Webb (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over four innings.