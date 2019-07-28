Yankees take 3-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

New York Yankees (66-38, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-47, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (12-2, 4.03 ERA) Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-9, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 28-23 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .393.

The Yankees are 34-14 against the rest of their division. New York ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .271 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .332. The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 13th victory and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Boston. CC Sabathia registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 59 extra base hits and is batting .329. Mookie Betts is 14-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 130 hits and has 71 RBIs. Mike Tauchman has 15 hits and is batting .469 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .306 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .320 batting average, 7.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).