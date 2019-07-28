Mercedes’ homer leads Charlotte to 13-10 win over Pawtucket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 13-10 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

The home run by Mercedes capped a four-run inning and gave the Knights a 13-10 lead after Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Juan Minaya (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Travis Lakins (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Gorkys Hernandez, Jantzen Witte and Cole Sturgeon each had three hits for Pawtucket.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Pawtucket is 4-2 against Charlotte this season.