Mendoza’s single leads Great Falls to 7-5 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 7-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday.

The single by Mendoza came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Lency Delgado hit a two-run double and Luis Mieses hit a sacrifice fly.

Following the big inning, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rhett Aplin hit a two-run home run.

The Voyagers later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Luis Curbelo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Delgado to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Idaho Falls saw its comeback attempt come up short after Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly and Aplin scored on a forceout in the eighth to cut the Great Falls lead to 7-5.

Allan Beer (1-0) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Grant Gambrell (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Chukars, Aplin homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.