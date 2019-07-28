Valencia, Rodriguez lift Saltillo over Aguascalientes 8-3

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Valencia homered twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 8-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Saraperos swept the three-game series.

Manny Rodriguez homered and singled twice with four RBIs for Saltillo.

With the game tied 3-3, the Saraperos took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Valencia hit a solo home run.

Demetrio Gutierrez (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aguascalientes starter Nestor Molina (4-10) took the loss in the Mexican League game.