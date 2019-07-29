Willems, Free lead the way for Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jonathan Willems was a home run short of the cycle, driving in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 7-2 on Monday.

James Free homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Billings.

Billings took the lead in the first when TJ Hopkins hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Free.

Trailing 5-1, the Voyagers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luis Mieses hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mustangs later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Eric Yang hit an RBI double before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Quin Cotton in the seventh.

Frainger Aranguren (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Great Falls starter Dan Metzdorf (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Mieses homered and doubled for the Voyagers.