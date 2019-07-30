Sports
Vargas’ homer leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 7-6 win over AZL White Sox
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Imanol Vargas hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 7-6 win over the AZL White Sox on Tuesday.
The home run by Vargas gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 6-5 lead.
The AZL Dodgers Mota tacked on another run in the ninth when Luis Yanel Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Diego Cartaya.
AZL White Sox saw its comeback attempt come up short after Josue Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Anthony Coronado in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Dodgers Mota lead to 7-6.
Julian Smith (1-2) got the win in relief while Vladimir Nunez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Coronado homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL White Sox.
