Olivero, Holton pitch Hillsboro to 3-0 win over Everett

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Deyni Olivero allowed just one hit over five innings, and Tyler Holton was also effective on the mound, as the Hillsboro Hops shut down the Everett AquaSox in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Olivero (6-1) struck out seven and walked two to get the win.

In the sixth inning, Hillsboro went up 1-0 on a single by Andy Yerzy that scored Kristian Robinson. The Hops scored again in the eighth when Joe Gillette hit an RBI single and Robinson scored on an error.

Matt Martin (3-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The AquaSox were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.