Cannon, Luciano lead AZL Giants Orange to 12-5 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Cannon hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Marco Luciano scored two runs as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL Giants Black 12-5 on Tuesday.

The home run by Cannon came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Angel Guzman hit an RBI double, driving in P.J. Hilson.

Following the big inning, the AZL Giants Black cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Garrett Frechette scored on an error and Nolan Dempsey hit a two-run double.

The AZL Giants Orange later scored in three more innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the second and eighth innings. In the second, Luis Toribio hit an RBI single and Cannon scored when a runner was thrown out, while Toribio and Tyler Wyatt hit RBI doubles in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex DuBord (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Giants Black starter Cole Waites (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Giants Orange improved to 3-1 against AZL Giants Black this season.