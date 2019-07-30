Tello hits two homers as AZL Reds beats AZL Dodgers Lasorda 15-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tello hit a pair of homers, leading the AZL Reds to a 15-10 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Tuesday.

Wendell Marrero and Fidel Castro also homered for the AZL Reds.

Tello hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off Juan Morillo and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Riley Ottesen.

Miguel Lar (2-3) got the win in relief while Franklin De La Paz (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Dodgers Lasorda, Garrett Hope homered and singled, scoring two runs. Julio Carrion doubled and singled, scoring two runs.