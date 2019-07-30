Quiggle’s single leads Connecticut to 3-2 win over Williamsport

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Kona Quiggle hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday.

The single by Quiggle, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Hector Martinez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Crosscutters took a 2-1 lead when Herbert Iser hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Corbin Williams in the eighth.

Bryce Tassin (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Brian Marconi (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Kendall Simmons singled twice, also stealing a base for the Crosscutters.